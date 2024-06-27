On Kalki 2898 AD Release Day, A Message From The Makers: 'Say No To Spoilers And Piracy'

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, unarguably one of the biggest films of the year, hit the theatres on Thursday. On the film's big day, the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, released a statement on social media, In the statement, Vyjayanthi Movies requested fans to say no to piracy and spoilers. "This is a journey of 4 long years and this is the story of immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and team. There was no stone unturned in bringing this story to a global scale, there was no looking back or compromising on the quality. Blood and sweat have been put in by the team to bring this forward," read an excerpt from the statement.

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies signed off the statement with these words, "Let's please respect the cinema, let's respect the craft. it's a humble request to not give out spoilers, give out minute-by-minute updates, or indulge in piracy and spoil the experience for the audiences! let's join hands to safeguard the content of the movie and celebrate its success together. Regards, Vyjayanthi Movies."

The caption posted along with the official statement read, "Say no to spoilers and piracy...Together, we can keep the magic alive." Read the statement here:

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Thursday.