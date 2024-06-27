Dhols To Life-Size Poster, How Prabhas Fans Are Celebrating Kalki 2898 AD Release

Scenes from Kalki 2898 AD release day.

It is Kalki 2898 AD release day and Prabhas fans can't keep calm. After all, it's the much-awaited entertainer we are talking about. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. So, how are Prabhas fans celebrating the big day, you ask? Well, fans made a bee-line to theatres for the early morning shows in Hyderabad on Thursday. From people dancing to dhol beats, to creating a colossal cutout of Prabhas' poster, you name it and fans are doing it all.

NDTV's Uma Sudhir shared early morning scenes from Hyderabad theatres, where fans were seen waiting outside the show. They even posed with Bujji, an AI-powered car.

On the film's big day, the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, released a statement on social media. In the statement, Vyjayanthi Movies requested fans to say no to piracy and spoilers. "This is a journey of 4 long years and this is the story of immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and team. There was no stone unturned in bringing this story to a global scale, there was no looking back or compromising on the quality. Blood and sweat have been put in by the team to bring this forward," read an excerpt from the statement.

Read the full statement here:

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Thursday.