Kalki 2898 AD: Excited Fans Wait Outside Hyderabad Theatre At 5 am. Watch

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: kalki2898ad)

It's Kalki 2898 AD release day. From Bujji, the AI-powered car, to the star-studded cast, fans just can't wait to watch the Nag Ashwin film. On the release day, fans, as expected, have a bee-line to watch their favourite superstars on the big screen. Need proof? We have a video from outside a theatre in Hyderabad. Fans are waiting to watch the first show, which is at 5 am. We also get a glimpse of Bujji. People are seen taking selfies with the futuristic vehicle.

Kalki 2898 AD also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, P Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD has become the first Indian film of the year to have sold over 1 million tickets for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The film has grossed over ₹37 crore in the pre-sales business so far.

Just a day ahead of the release day, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared a poster of Kamal Haasan's character. Kamal Haasan is carrying a bald look with a crack on his skull. The “supreme Yaskin” read the text on the poster. Sharing it on social media, Kalki 2989AD's producers Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “The one and only Supreme Yaskin.”

Reacting to Kamal Haasan's look in the film, SS Rajamouli, known for his larger-than-life films, said, “ I am still stuck on Kamal [Haasan] sir's look and how he amazes as always. Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. Power-packed trailer it is… It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌ Nagi [Nag Ashwin]… can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th!“



Kalki 2898 AD has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.