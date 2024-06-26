Just A Day Before Kalki 2898AD Release, Presenting A New Poster Of Kamal Haasan As Yaskin

Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898AD. (courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

For all Kamal Haasan fans out there, we have super cool news in store for you. The makers of his upcoming film Kalki 2898AD have released a poster of his character -Yaskin - on Instagram. Here, Kamal Haasan is carrying a bald look with a crack on his skull. The “supreme Yaskin” read the text on the poster. Sharing it on social media, Kalki 2989AD's producers Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “The one and only Supreme Yaskin.” Kalki 2898AD will open to theatres on June 27. The film features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani are also part of the Nag Ashwin film.

Kamal Haasan's avatar has received much love from fans and his industry friends. RRR director SS Rajamouli was among the first to give a shout-out to Kamal Haasan's Yaskin. Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli said, “ I am still stuck on Kamal [Haasan] sir's look and how he amazes as always.” For Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli added, “Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing.” Praising Nag Ashwin and team, he said, “Power packed trailer it is… It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌ Nagi… can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th!“

Kalki 2898AD will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The advance bookings of the sci-fi film have created a lot of buzz online. The ticket-booking platform BookMyShow has crashed in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka due to extreme demand. The advance bookings were opened a few days ago. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “KALKI 2898 AD' Advance Bookings Start In Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka…Shows to commence as early as 4.30 am in Hyderabad, all packed to capacity within minutes... Terrific Response. Kalki 2898 AD stars# Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani… Nag Ashwin directs… Produced by C Ashwini Dutt.”

