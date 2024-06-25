Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking: High Demand For Tickets Causes Crash In Booking Sites In Southern States

Prabhas in a still from the film. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

The tickets for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD are selling like hotcakes. The film, set to release on June 27, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles. The surge in advance bookings has caused the ticket-booking platform BookMyShow to crash in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka due to extreme demand. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a mythological sci-fi film backed by Ashwini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie gained global acclaim when its teaser was released at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

Not only fans, but celebrities are also excited to watch Kalki 2898 AD on the big screen. A few days ago, filmmaker Karan Johar shared the second trailer of the movie on his Instagram handle. Expressing his excitement, KJo wrote, “The grandest spectacle of the big screen awaits...packed with powerful and glorious performances by my favourite artists in the industry. I cannot wait for this to be unleashed to all, catch it in theatres near...far...wherever you are, on 27th June!!!!"

Before Karan Johar, ace director SS Rajamouli also gave a shout-out to the new trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. In his note on Twitter (formerly X), the director wrote, “Power packed trailer it is… It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌Amitabh ji, Darling (Prabhas) and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always. Nagi (Nag Ashwin)… can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th!” SS Rajamouli has worked with Prabhas in the Baahubali series.

Power packed trailer it is… https://t.co/WunNn92TJF It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌



Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always ????… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 22, 2024

In case you missed it, watch the new trailer of Kalki 2898 AD below:

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are sharing screen space for the first time in the film.