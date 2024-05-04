Viral Again: Kamal Haasan And Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Prabhas' Pics From Comic-Con

Kamal Haasan with Prabhas. (courtesy: Kalki2898AD_FC)

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most-awaited films. The Nag Ashwin directorial also features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Now, the official X (Twitter) page has shared throwback pictures featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The collage dates back to last year when the movie debuted at Comic-Con, San Diego. The text attached to the post read, “The forces meet. Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.” Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit theatres on June 27. The project is backed by C. Aswani Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies.

In case you missed it, last year the production house behind Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared the same pictures on Instagram. The side note read, “The forces meetKamal Haasan,Prabhas. Wish you were with us today at San Diego,Amitabh Bachchan sir. Can't wait to see the magnificent frame of all our stalwarts.”

Last week, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared new posters to announce the movie's release date. The posters featured Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas. "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024,” read the note. Originally, Kalki 2898 AD was slated for release on May 9.

Before that, a video was released by the makers, hinting at a major announcement scheduled for Saturday, April 27, at 5 PM (release date announcement). In the clip, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in long hair and a bearded look. The megastar says, “Ab mera samay aa gya hai. Mere antim yudh ka samay aa gya hai. [Now is my time. The time for my final battle has come.]” Soon after, a text flashes on the screen: “Stay tuned tomorrow at 5 PM.”

“The time has come! Announcement at 5 PM tomorrow. Stay tuned,” read the caption.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.