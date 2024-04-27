Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Film Locks New Release Date

Vyjayanthi Films shared this image on X.(courtesy: vyjayanthifilms)

A new day, a new update about Kalki 2898 AD (and this time, it's a major one). After teasing fans with the character posters and behind-the-scenes photos, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the release date. On Saturday, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of the film's production house Vyjayanthi Films dropped a new poster featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in never-seen-before avatars.

Initially scheduled to release on May 9, the film will now hit theatres on June 27 this year. Announcing the release date, the makers wrote, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024." Take a look at the post below.

Earlier today, the makers released a new video, teasing a major announcement scheduled for Saturday (April 27) at 5 PM. In the video, shared on the official Instagram page, Amitabh Bachchan's character is seen sporting long hair and a bearded look, dressed in rugged clothes. His face is covered in bandages. The actor reaches towards a shivalinga and says, “Ab mera samay aa gya hai. Mere antim yudh ka samay aa gya hai. [Now is my time. The time for my final battle has come.]” Subsequently, a text flashes on the screen: “Stay tuned tomorrow at 5 PM.” The caption of the video reads, “The time has come! Announcement at 5 PM tomorrow. Stay tuned.”

Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded cast including Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The mythology-inspired sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin. Backed by Aswini Dutt, Kalki 2898 AD will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.