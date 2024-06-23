Karan Johar's Shout Out To Kalki 2898 - AD Trailer: 'The Grandest Spectacle Of The Big Screen Awaits'

Prabhas in a still from the film. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Karan Johar is the latest celebrity who got bowled over by the new trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. The director-producer shared the trailer on his Instagram feed and wrote, "The grandest spectacle of the big screen awaits...packed with powerful and glorious performances by my favourite artists in the industry. I cannot wait for this to be unleashed to all, catch it in theatres near...far...wherever you are, on 27th June!!!!" Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan play lead roles in the film. Take a look:

A day ago, SS Rajamouli wrote a long note summing up his emotions about the trailer. The RRR director wrote this about the film's trailer on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Power packed trailer it is...It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. Amitabh ji, Darling (Prabhas) and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing." About Kamal Haasan's almost unrecognisable appearance in the trailer, SS Rajamouli wrote, "I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always. Nagi... can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th." Take a look:

Power packed trailer it is… https://t.co/WunNn92TJF It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. ‌



Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always 🤯… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 22, 2024

The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year. Kalki 2898 - AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Mumbai last week. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan attended the event.