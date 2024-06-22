Vijay Deverakonda On Kalki 2898 AD New Trailer: 'My Mind Is Blown'

A still from Kalki 2898 AD trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The creators of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the film's second trailer on Friday. Not just fans, South star Vijay Deverakonda is also impressed by the action-packed trailer. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay wrote, “This is Epiccccc. Next level. My mind is blown. #Kalki2898AD In Cinemas 27th June!” He tagged director Nag Ashwin and the film's stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film has been backed by Ashwini Dutt under his production house Vyjayanthi Movies.

In case you missed the new trailer of Kalki 2898 AD, let us tell you the 142-second long video is no less than a treat to eyes. It starts with a conversation between Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The action heats up as the battle begins between Big B's character Ashwatthama and Bhairava, portrayed by Prabhas. Bhairava faces his biggest challenge against an ancient evil played by Kamal Haasan. The trailer ends with Prabhas sitting in his futuristic car, Bujji, and confidently saying, “I am prepared for this." What happens next? Well, for that, we all will have to see the film in theatres on June 27.

During the pre-release event for Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai, a humorous exchange occurred between Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. It all began when Prabhas shared his experience of working with Deepika. He said, “Deepika, I wanted to work with her always. Some actors who can reach on such an international level. Such a beautiful, gorgeous and a great actress and its beautiful to work with you. Thank you so much. That's it (sic).” To this, Deepika jokingly remarked, “The fact that he has said more than two sentences, we should be celebrating.” She then added, “Actually I am like this because of all the food he has fed me.”

Kalki 2898 AD's teaser was released at San Diego Comic-Con last year.