Deepika Padukone's LOL Reply To Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Prabhas: "The Fact That He Said More Than 2 Sentences..."

Deepika Padukone with Prabhas pictured at the event.

The pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai last night was eclipsed by Deepika Padukone and her co-star Prabhas' LOL conversation. During the session, Prabhas talked about working with the actress and said, "Deepika, I wanted to work with her always. Some actors who can reach on such an international level. Such a beautiful, gorgeous and a great actress and its beautiful to work with you. Thank you so much. That's it (sic)." Deepika Padukone jokingly replied to Prabhas and said, "The fact that he has said more than two sentences, we should be celebrating." She added, "Actually I am like this because of all the food he has fed me."

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has a super busy schedule ahead. She will star in Kalki 2898 - AD along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor will next be seen in Kalki 2898 - AD, which was formerly called Project K. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year. The film has been directed by Nag Ashwin and it has been backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 27.