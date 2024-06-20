Amitabh Bachchan And Prabhas Race To Help Pregnant Deepika Padukone. No Points For Guessing Who Won

Deepika, Big B and Prabhas pictured at the event.

The pre-release event ofKalki 2898 AD was held on Wednesday (June 19). Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looked stunning as she made a grand entrance at the event in Mumbai. A viral video from the event shows the actress' co-stars Prabhas and veteran star Amitabh Bachchan rushing to help her off the stage. However, Prabhas caught her hand first, prompting Big B to tease him for beating him to it. Take a look at the video.

During the event, Deepika Padukone spoke about working with director Nag Ashwin, describing it as a great learning experience. “It has been an incredible experience. Like Mr Bachchan said, it is a completely new world. We went through different phases of discovering what this movie was about, but I think the magic that is in Nagi's head is now finally here for everyone to see. We have discovered that along the way. It has been an incredible experience both personally and professionally,” Deepika said.

The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles. It features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

On the work front, Deepika is preparing for The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.