Crazy Viral: Deepika Padukone, Her Kalki 2898 AD Co-Stars Amitabh Bachchan-Prabhas Caught In A Cute Moment At Pre-Release Event

Deepika, Prabhas and Big B at a Kalki event

At the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan were caught in a cute moment. The event, held in Mumbai, witnessed the film's leading stars, including Kamal Haasan, come together to discuss their roles and experiences on the set. Now, in a video from the event that is trending big on social media, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen teasing his Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas for helping Deepika Padukone down the stairs at the event. The incident occurred when Prabhas stepped in to help Deepika Padukone get off the stage to go to her seat. Big B can then be seen embracing Prabhas from behind s they two shares a share.

Take a look at the viral video below:

At the event, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was seen looking beautiful in a black dress. Her co-stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bcahchan were also seen in shades on black. Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati, who isn't part of the film, also graced the event. Here are some pictures from the event:

Ahead of the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, superstar Deepika Padukone treated her fans and followers to lovely pictures of herself in a gorgeous black dress. The mom-to-be shared a blurry, monochrome picture of her ensemble with a slit in the back. The actor completed the look with high heels and jewellery. She also shared photos of her holding her bump with her hair tied up in a messy ponytail. For the caption, she wrote, "Okay enough…Now I'm hungry." Check out her post below:

Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.