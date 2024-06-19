Deepika Padukone On Her Journey From Reel To Real Pregnancy At Kalki Pre-Release Event: "Just 3 Months More"

Deepika Padukone and Rana Daggubati pictured at the event

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance in a black dress at the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 - AD. She was joined by co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan on the stage. The event was hosted by Prabhas' dear friend Rana Daggubati. As mom-to-be Deepika Padukone entered the stage, Rana Daggubati asked her, "Are you still in your character?" Deepika's witty reply was, "The movie went on for about three years. So I was like, why not? Just three months more." Rana quipped, "So, Nagi really pushed you to be a method actor?" Deepika replied with a smile on her face, "I mean, clearly." Rana then asked Deepika to share something about Nagi. Deepika replied, "If Nagi opens his mouth and speaks, I'll be able to tell you a little bit about Nagi." For the unversed, Deepika Padukone plays a pregnant woman in Kalki 2898 - AD. In the trailer, she is seen carrying a child in her womb who will bring a nemesis for the evil forces in the film.

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan were dressed in black outfits. Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a halter-neck black dress. Prabhas looked dapper in a black shirt. Amitabh Bachchan rocked a striped jacket. Kamal Haasan wore a beige-coloured jacket. Take a look at the pictures from the event here:

ICYMI, the trailer of Kalki 2898 - AD released last week. Sharing the trailer, Prabhas wrote, "The Future Unveiled... #Kalki2898AD Trailer is Here! See you in theatres on June 27th, 2024." Take a look:

The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year. Kalki 2898 - AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.