Kalki 2898 - AD New Poster: Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama Is Ready For Every Challenge

Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 - AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

The posters of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 - AD keep getting better and better. Ahead of the trailer's release (on June 10), the makers shared a brand new poster featuring film legend Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. Big B is seen sporting long grey hair and an intense look in the striking poster. The poster is accompanied by a caption that reads, "His wait is ending. 3 days to go for #Kalki2898AD Trailer, out on June 10th." Kalki 2898 - AD boasts of a stellar cast and it showcases a dystopian world and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan represent the forces that unite to end the darkness of the world.

Check out the poster of Kalki 2898- AD here:

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. A poster of the film was shared on social media earlier this year and it featured Deepika, Prabhas and Big B together. What's not to like? The caption on the poster read, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024."

Kalki 2898 - AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.