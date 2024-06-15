Kalki 2898 AD Bhairava Anthem Promo: Make Way For Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (Courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Ahead of the film's release, Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas team up for the highly anticipated Bhairava Anthem, the first song from the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this collaboration promises to be a musical treat ahead of the film's theatrical release on June 27.

The promo of Bhairava Anthem, unveiled amidst much fanfare, showcases Diljit's signature Punjabi flair intertwined with Prabhas's undeniable swag. The teaser opens with Diljit amidst a backdrop of fireworks, setting a vibrant tone, followed by Prabhas making a grand entrance in a striking black trench coat, scarf, and sunglasses, sealing the scene with a charismatic handshake.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

It features a dystopian world. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.