Kalki 2898 AD Song Bhairava Anthem: Diljit Dosanjh Infuses Punjabi Swag Into Prabhas' Action Arc

Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh in the song. (courtesy: YouTube )

The much-awaited song Bhairava Anthem from Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is finally out on Monday. The song has been sung by Vijaynarain, Diljit Dosanjh. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and the lyrics are by Kumaar. The video opens with Bhairava AKA Prabhas who takes on hundreds single-handedly. Prabhas' action arc is ignited by Diljit Dosanjh's powerful voice. Diljit and Prabhas can be seen sharing camaraderie while Prabhas teases fans with his Punjabi gestures at the end of the video. Take a look at the video here:

Ahead of the release of the song, Prabhas shared a BTS promo of the song. In the promo, Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas can be seen greeting each other with folded hands. They can be seen sharing a laugh as they watch themselves on the monitor. The caption accompanying the post read, "Koming Together To Ignite Your Screens Tomorrow!" Take a look:

On Sunday, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh. In the poster shared, Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well. In keeping with the vibe of the anthem, the duo are captured dancing. The poster was shared by the official Instagram handle of Kalki 2898 AD. Captioning the post, the Instagram handle wrote, "The wait is almost over for the #BhairavaAnthem."

The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year. Kalki 2898 - AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.