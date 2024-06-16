Kalki 2898 AD Bhairava Anthem New Promo: Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi Bromance

Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh in the new poster. (courtesy: Kalki 2898 - AD )

Ahead of the release of the song Bhairava Anthem, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have been building up the excitement. On Sunday, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh. In the poster shared, Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well. In keeping with the vibe of the anthem, the duo are captured dancing. The poster was shared by the official Instagram handle of Kalki 2898 AD. Captioning the post, the Instagram handle wrote, "The wait is almost over for the #BhairavaAnthem. Just a little longer, and you can enjoy it. In the meantime, listen to it on your favourite music streaming platforms! @actorprabhas X @diljitdosanjh Full Video Song out Tomorrow at 11 AM." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Prabhas shared another BTS promo of the song. In the promo, Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas can be seen greeting each other with folded hands. They can be seen sharing a laugh as they watch themselves on the monitor. The caption accompanying the post read, "Koming Together To Ignite Your Screens Tomorrow!" Take a look:

The trailer of the film released on Monday. Sharing the trailer, Prabhas wrote, "The Future Unveiled... #Kalki2898AD Trailer is Here! See you in theatres on June 27th, 2024." Take a look:

The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year. Kalki 2898 - AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.