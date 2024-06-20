Amitabh Bachchan Teases Prabhas At Kalki 2898 - AD Event: 'We Touch Each Other's Feet'

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan pictured at the event

Ahead of the release of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 - AD, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan attended the event in style. At the event, Amitabh Bachchan teased Prabhas as he revealed that he "touches" Prabhas' feet. The video from the event went viral. When the host of the event Rana Daggubati asked Prabhas about his work experience with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas began with these words, "First I want to thank the producers." Before Prabhas could finish off his sentence, Amitabh Bachchan quipped, "We touch each other's feet." The superstar added, "He never allows me to do that. Prabhas, be honest now."

As the audience laughed, Rana defended his friend Prabhas and said, "Sir, he is my friend. He is all powerful in movies, but he is extremely introvert and sweet." Amitabh Bachchan was in a jovial mood and he replied, "But what's wrong in touching his feet?"

Prabhas continued, "I should thank Dutta Garu and Nagi Garu for giving me an opportunity to work with such greatest legends. It's like bigger than dream. And I don't know what to say. I met Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and I touched his feet, he was like, 'Don't do it, if you will do it, I will do it', I was like sir, I can't even think. I grew up watching you, my uncle had your hairstyle. He was the first actor in the country, who reached every part in the country. South, North, Telugu, Tamil, we saw like Amitabh Bachchan hairstyle. We called every tall person Amitabh Bachchan. In South, he is the first actor who achieved that feat." Take a look at the video here:

ICYMI, the trailer of Kalki 2898 - AD released last week. Sharing the trailer, Prabhas wrote, "The Future Unveiled... #Kalki2898AD Trailer is Here! See you in theatres on June 27th, 2024." Take a look:

The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year. Kalki 2898 - AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.