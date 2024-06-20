Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Pics Get Big Love From Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh And Others: 'Fainted'

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone shared the first pictures of her baby bump on social media on Wednesday evening. In the monochrome pictures, the actress looks stunning as ever in a black bodycon dress. She is seen laughing and cradling her baby bump. "Okay enough…Now I'm hungry," she captioned the post. As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, her industry friends showered love on the actress. Alia Bhatt wrote, "Gorge." Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Uffffff I fainted." Shibani Akhtar's comment read, "Stunning." Masaba Gupta dropped multiple red heart emoticons. Shanoo Sharma commented, "Well hello there."

Recently, the mom-to-be jetted off to London. Her travel partner was the usual suspect - her actor husband Ranveer. Several photos and videos from their airport spotting have been doing the rounds on social media. The couple are dressed in their casual best. They can be seen twinning in black outfits. While Deepika opts for a bodycon dress teamed with a black shirt and white sneakers, Ranveer is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with matching pants.

Take a look at the video.

Ranveer Singh gets protective of pregnant wife Deepika Padukone as they Jet Out of city. #DeepikaPadukone#ranveersingh#Kalki2898ADpic.twitter.com/Mt3Z4wQd5X — Vinay Uteriya (@VinayUteriya11) June 20, 2024

ICYDK: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actress' delivery is due in September 2024.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Additionally, she's preparing for The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.