Pregnant Deepika Padukone Escorted Onto Stage By Kalki 2898 AD Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan. Watch

Deepika Padukone with Big B. (courtesy: srbachchan)

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone attended the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai on Wednesday evening and she did it in style. The actress was escorted onto stage by her Kalki 2898 AD co-star and film veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced this news in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. The couple got married in 2018. Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with this post earlier this year.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She has a super busy schedule ahead. She will star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

She had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan last year. The actress was seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika Padukone also attended the 95th Academy Awards last year, where she was one of the presenters. This year, Deepika attended the BAFTAs as one of the presenters.