Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Jet Off To London. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child. After attending the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai, the mom-to-be jetted off to London. Her travel partner was the usual suspect - her actor husband Ranveer. Several photos and videos from their airport spotting have been doing the rounds on social media. The couple are dressed in their casual best. They can be seen twinning in black outfits. While Deepika opts for a bodycon dress teamed with a black shirt and white sneakers, Ranveer is seen dressed in a black T-shirt paired with matching pants.

Take a look at the video.

Ranveer Singh gets protective of pregnant wife Deepika Padukone as they Jet Out of city. #DeepikaPadukone#ranveersingh#Kalki2898ADpic.twitter.com/Mt3Z4wQd5X — Vinay Uteriya (@VinayUteriya11) June 20, 2024

ICYDK: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actress' delivery is due in September 2024.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked on films like RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and 83. They are set to reunite again for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where Deepika will portray Lady Singham alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Additionally, she's preparing for The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's upcoming projects include Farhan Akhtar's reboot of Don alongside Kiara Advani. Recently, he exited Prashanth Neel's Rakshas due to creative differences.