A Round-Up Of How Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas And Kamal Haasan Lit Up Kalki 2898 AD Event

Kalki 2898 AD is slated release on June 27

A photo from the Kalki 2898 AD event.

New Delhi:

It was a night to remember for Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan at the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan attended an event hosted by Rana Daggubati. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was every bit stunning in a black outfit. Co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas were also dressed in matching shades. Kamal Haasan opted for a gray piece. Needless to say photos from the event are viral. Take a look:

Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan in a picture-perfect frame.

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas were twinning and winning.

Big B bought the first ticket of the film.

A reunion for Rana Daggubati and Deepika Padukone. The two co-starred in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan photographed with Prabhas.

Another reunion happened at the event - Rana Daggubati and Prabhas - a Baahubali moment indeed.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan greeted the media like this.

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 27.

Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

