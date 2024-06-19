Deepika Padukone Reveals The 'Highlight' Of Kalki 2898 - AD Shooting: 'What Prabhas Was Feeding Everyone...'

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas pictured at the event

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone lit up the Kalki 2898 - AD event and how. Deepika Padukone, who plays a pregnant woman in the film, was in a jovial mood and she teased co-star Prabhas in her inimitable style. Deepika revealed at the event that Prabhas would feed everyone on the set "from his heart" and they would look forward to what Prabhas would bring to the table. A video from the event is already viral. Pointing towards her baby bump, Deepika Padukone said, "Actually, I have become like this because of all the food he (Prabhas) has fed me." When asked who would bring the best food on set, Deepika said, "Everyday Prabhas would bring food. And there's a point like food coming from home, there was a full catering service... The highlight of the day became what Prabhas was feeding everyone... And those, who know him well, know he feeds from the heart." Sharing the video on X, a fan wrote, "I am just loving this Prabhas-Deepika Chemistry." Take a look at the video here:

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan were dressed in black outfits. Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a halter-neck black dress. Prabhas looked dapper in a black shirt. Amitabh Bachchan rocked a striped jacket. Kamal Haasan wore a beige-coloured jacket. Take a look at the pictures from the event here:

ICYMI, the trailer of Kalki 2898 - AD released last week. Sharing the trailer, Prabhas wrote, "The Future Unveiled... #Kalki2898AD Trailer is Here! See you in theatres on June 27th, 2024." Take a look:

The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year. Kalki 2898 - AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.