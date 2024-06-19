Amitabh Bachchan Gifts First Ticket Of Kalki 2898 AD To Co-Star Kamal Haasan: "Never Imagined I Would Be Here..."

Deepika and Team Kalki 2898 AD at pre-release event

Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan graced the pre-release event of their upcoming filmKalki 2898 AD. At the event, Amitabh Bachchan purchased the first ticket of the film from the producer and presented it as a gift to his co-star Kamal Haasan. Inviting Kamal Haasan onto the stage, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I will give it to my colleague, my dear friend, my brother Kamal Haasan.” In reply, Kamal Haasan He reminisced about waiting three weeks to watch the blockbuster film Sholay. He jokingly said that he wished this had occurred four to five decades ago during the release of Sholay. “I waited three weeks to watch it. I never imagined I would be here receiving the first day first show ticket from Mr Amitabh Bachchan. I was a film technician then, and now I am an actor. Nothing has changed,” said Kamal Haasan at the event.

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan were dressed in black outfits. Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a halter-neck black dress. Prabhas looked dapper in a black shirt. Amitabh Bachchan rocked a striped jacket. Kamal Haasan wore a beige-coloured jacket. Take a look at the pictures from the event here:

ICYMI, the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD released last week. Sharing the trailer, Prabhas wrote, "The Future Unveiled... #Kalki2898AD Trailer is Here! See you in theatres on June 27th, 2024." Take a look:

The film's teaser was released at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last year. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.