Kalki 2898 AD New Trailer: Bhairava And Bujji Answer The Call To Save The World

The film will hit theatres on June 27

Get ready for an epic journey into the future like never before. After much anticipation, the second trailer of Kalki 2898 AD has finally arrived, promising a cinematic experience that blends myth and futuristic spectacle. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic masterpiece draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures, envisioning a world set in the distant year of 2898 AD. Leading the charge is Prabhas, embodying the role of Bhairava, an avatar of the revered Hindu deity Vishnu.

Alongside him, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan portrays the immortal Ashwatthama. The 142-second trailer is a visual feast that compensates for the prolonged wait and scarce promotional material. The trailer kicks off with Amitabh Bachchan, playing Ashwatthama, delivering the impactful line, "The time has come." The scene transitions to Deepika Padukone, who is seen contemplatively gazing at the rain. The intensity ramps up with a dramatic depiction of a battle between Ashwatthama and Bhairava (Prabhas). As the narrative unfolds, it unveils a tale of power struggles and societal injustices, setting the stage for an epic clash of ideologies spanning millennia.

Bhairava, undefeated in every battle he's fought hints at the protagonist's formidable presence amidst daunting challenges. Yet, his greatest test awaits as he confronts an ancient evil (played by Kamal Haasan). The trailer wraps up with Prabhas seated in his AI-powered car, Bujji, confidently stating, "I am prepared for this."

