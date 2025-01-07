<i>Kalki 2898 AD</i> Makers Tease Audience About Deepika Padukone's Return As Sumathi In The Sequel

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 39th Birthday last Sunday, and there was an outpouring of wishes from the industry.

One of them, was from the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyajayanthi Movies, who dropped a BTS video of the actress from the sets of their ambitious film.

They expressed their deepest gratitude for her efforts and dedication to her onscreen character.

The caption read, "Wishing our Sum-80, the beautiful 'Deepika Padukone', a very happy birthday. You've truly brought magic to #Kalki2898AD. May your year be as amazing as you are!"

What piqued the interest of the audience, was the last slide in the video, where the makers wrote, "See you on the sets very soon."

Fans were quick to spot it as it got them excited about Padukone's return in Kalki 2, to reprise her role as Sumathi once again.

The BTS video shared was a culmination of the actress shooting some of her most iconic scenes from the film.

One of the highlights was her fire interval scene, which led to several comparisons with Game of Thrones, upon its release. It was a deep dive into her journey of transforming into Sumathi and convincingly portraying the same.

Deepika Padukone in the Interval Block of Kalki 2898AD pic.twitter.com/iD5ZxKXwqD — angel (@_zouzouxxx) August 23, 2024

Interestingly, this was the first time Deepika played the role of a mother on screen and had also conceived in real life. The director Nag Ashwin had mentioned earlier in press interactions that there would be no Kalki without Deepika Padukone.

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin, and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The cast also included Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. It has collected over 1200 crores worldwide.