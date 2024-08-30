<i>Kalki 2</i> Filming To Begin In 2025, Reveal Producers Priyanka and Swapna Dutt

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest films of 2024. Released on June 27, it marks the first instalment of the Kalki universe. Now, the producers of the franchise have revealed that the second part is set to begin filming in early 2025. During an interview with News18, Vyjayanthi Movies' Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt confirmed that Kalki 2 will go on floors in the next "five or six months." Priyanka said, "The filming will start in the next five or six months (January or February 2025). Once it starts, we'll be able to talk more about it.”

The makers also mentioned that they feel more confident this time compared to the production of Kalki 2898 AD. "This time around, there's a lot more excitement than nervousness. I think there will be a lot more planning now. Whatever we did for part one, we were all just going by Nag Ashwin's vision. It often happens that you don't understand most of the things until you actually see the visuals. Now that we've seen everything that Nagi has done and understood the way the audience has received it, we're going on to part two with an altogether different energy," Swapna Dutt shared.

In July, Vyjayanthi Films shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where Prabhas can be seen thanking the audience for making Kalki 2898 AD a “huge hit”. He said, “Hi, how are you? My fans thank you so much for giving me such a huge hit. Thank you Thank you Thank you Thank you so much. Without you, I am zero. Thanks to Nag Ashwin (director) he really worked hard for five years to make such a huge film.”

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a post-apocalyptic world. To reach a larger audience, the sci-fi mythological drama was screened in multiple languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. The movie featured Prabhas as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin and Disha Patani as Roxie.

Kalki 2898 AD is currently available for streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

