<i>Kalki 2898 AD</i> Director Nag Ashwin On Prabhas Controversy: "Arshad <i>Saab</i> Should Have Chosen His Words Better But..."

Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin On Prabhas Controversy: "Arshad Saab Should Have Chosen His Words Better But..."

"Sending Buji toys for his kids," wrote Nag Ashwin for Arshad Warsi

Read Time: 3 mins
Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin On Prabhas Controversy: "Arshad Saab Should Have Chosen His Words Better But..."
Nag Ashwin shared this image. (courtesy: nag_ashwin)
New Delhi:

Arshad Warsi shared his take on Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in an recent interview, which soon snowballed into a controversy.  He had referred to Prabhas' character in the film as a "joker." Now, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reacted to Mr Warsi's comments and wrote in an X (earlier known as Twitter) post that he should have "chosen his words better but it's ok". The filmmaker also added that the actor's comments should not be used to create divide between north and south film industries.

It began when an X user sharing a screen from the magnum opus, wrote, "This one Scene >>>> Whole Bollywood." To this, Nag Ashwin replied, "Let's not go backwards...No more north-south or Bolly vs Tolly...eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry...Arshad saab should have chosen his words better...but it's ok...sending Buji toys for his kids." He added that he will strive to work extra hard so that Prabhas' character stands out in K2.

Nag Ashwin added, "Too much hate in the world already bro...we can try not to add to it...I know Prabhas garu will also feel the same."

Replying to another X post (now deleted), Nag Ashwin wrote, "Who are you man? Why so much hate? And spreading division? We are all in this together...Chill... Can I send you a Bujji toy?"

A little background for those who require one. Arshad Warsi appeared on Samdish Bhati's podcast Unfiltered by Samdish, where he shared that he did not like the film Kalki 2898 AD. He did praise Amitabh Bachchan's performance but added that the film's lead actor Prabhas' character was like a "joker." Arshad Warsi said, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata(What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)."

Members of the Telugu film industry united to slam Arshad Warsi's "joker" comment. RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi wrote in an X post, "We can see the jealousy on that film, on him in your eyes just because you've faded out and no one gives an eye to you. There's a limit and a way to express our opinion... Seems like you're the one that you've said about him."

Sudheer Babu, slamming Arshad Warsi's comment, wrote on X, "It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas' stature is too big for comments coming from small minds."

Nani had also reacted to the Munna Bhai actor's comment. Nani was asked about Arshad Warsi's comments, to which he replied, "The person that you're referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life." The Indian Express quoted the Eega star as saying, "You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter."

Arshad Warsi, Nag Ashwin, Prabhas
