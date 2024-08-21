Sudheer Babu Slams Arshad Warsi's "Professionalism" After His "Prabhas Was A Joker" Comment: "Never Okay To Bad-Mouth"

Days after Arshad Warsi slammed Prabhas' portrayal in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, actor and former professional badminton player Sudheer Babu critisized Arshad Warsi for his "harsh" words. Sudheer Babu wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas's stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.." For the unversed, Arshad Warsi said on the podcast show with Samdish Bhatia, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)." Take a look:

It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas's stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 20, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD featured Prabhas as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Disha Patani as Roxie, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin The movie also included cameo appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. Kalki 2898 AD released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film minted more than Rs thousand crore at the box office worldwide.

Arshad Warsi was last seen in the web series Modern Love Mumbai. He will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in the third installment of Jolly LLB. Sudheer Babu primarily worked in Telugu films. He worked in films like Baaghi, Shamanthakamani, Nannu Dochukunduvate, Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu, to name a few.