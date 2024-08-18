Arshad Warsi Slams Prabhas' Portrayal In <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i>: "He Was Like A Joker"

Months after Kalki 2898 AD released and smashed the box office, Arshad Warsi slammed Prabhas' portrayal in the film in unapologetic words on the podcast show with Samdish Bhatia. While Arshad Warsi praised Amitabh Bachchan's terrific performance in the film, he said he felt Prabhas looked like a "joker" in the film. About Amitabh Bachchan's performance in the film, Prabhas said, "Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)... Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal."

Talking about Prabhas, Arshad Warsi said, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)."

Kalki 2898 AD featured Prabhas as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Disha Patani as Roxie, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin The movie also included cameo appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. Kalki 2898 AD released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film minted more than Rs thousand crore at the box office worldwide.

Arshad Warsi was last seen in the web series Modern Love Mumbai. He will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in the third installment of Jolly LLB.