New BTS Pics Of Amitabh Bachchan And Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin with Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: VyjayanthiFilms)

New day, new viral worthy pictures from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD. On Saturday, the makers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies, shared two photos of Amitabh Bachchan with the film's director Nag Ashwin. In the BTS photos from the shoot, Big B is seen dressed as his character Ashwatthama from the film with his prosthetics and make-up. On its official X (earlier known as Twitter) page, Vyjayanthi Movies, wrote along with the photos, "When the fierce Ashwatthama meets our visionary director... magic happens."

Check out the post here:

Earlier this month, Nag Ashwin shared his experience of working with the veteran actor and he told NDTV, ""The first day of shoot was with Mr Bachchan Sir and that was as intimidating as it could get. He was in proper prosthetics and it was first day of shoot of this film. So, I was just trying to figure out how to work with him. What the boundaries are? Can I tell him that we need more takes? How do I tell him what to do? I think it was because of the experience and the superstar that he is. He just made it all easy and comfortable and he was fully available and made things happen."

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27 and it is running successfully in theatres.