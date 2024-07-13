Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 16: Prabhas' Film Breaches Rs 1000 Crore Mark (Worldwide)

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD is maintaining its steady run at the box office. On day 16, Nag Ashwin's magnum opus minted ₹6 crore across all languages, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the mythological sci-fi drama has amassed ₹549.35 crore, the report added. Released on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD marks the first instalment in the Kalki cinematic universe.

According to the film's production house, Vyajayanthi Films, the film entered Rs 1000 crore club worldwide. They shared a poster on X with "Epic Maha Blockbuster 1000 crore " written on it.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share week 3 box office figures of the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, “Despite two major films [#Sarfira and #Hindustani2] invading the marketplace and taking away a significant number of screens + shows, #Kalki2898AD emerges the first choice of moviegoers.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Biz is expected to jump on [third] Sat - Sun. [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 237.45 cr #India biz. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.”

Kalki 2898 AD is getting love from fans, critics and celebrities. But, did you know that Deepika Padukone's husband, actor Ranveer Singh, felt “trippy”, after seeing a pregnant Deepika both on and off the screen? A few days ago, Deepika shared a video on Instagram where Ranveer says, “It's really trippy to see a movie where her character is pregnant, and she's pregnant in real life. What's happening?"

To this, Deepika Padukone replies, "The real review will come once we're home." She adds, "I'm overwhelmed with emotions. I don't know what to feel." Captioning the video, she wrote, "What was your favourite part? Comment below. Have you watched it yet? (sic)"

In Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone plays the role of a pregnant woman Sumati.

Kalki 2898 AD features guest appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma.