Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why He Took Nag Ashwin's Permission Before Using The Restroom During Kalki 2898 AD Shoot

A BTS picture of Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: Karandeepsingh)

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been receiving huge praise for portraying the role of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, addressed the issue of him asking the director's permission before going to the restroom during the shoot on his blog. Amitabh Bachchan is being praised for his "humbleness" ever since the director revealed the fact in public. Sharing his perspective, Amitabh Bachchan said he is the servant being employed and he must seek the director's permission even before going to the restroom. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "It is not being humble of setting example .. it's just an act of extreme normality .. and the hullabaloo is deafening ..And the director saying it was one hellava thing that I asked him permission to go to the washroom during the shoot ..Yes I do need to take permission .. it is his set, his time, he is the Captain, I am the servant that has been employed, if I need to go for nature's call , I must seek his permission!"

Elaborating his view, Amitabh Bachchan said the director might need him at the last minute and he must be aware about his whereabouts. The superstar wrote, "He may have designed a shot that needed to be taken 'pronto' .. he may have needed me to stand in for the lighting to be done .. he may have wanted me to rehearse the shot with my colleagues or just me .. A lot of things happen when the Captain is in charge .. so I need to take his permission to leave the set..."

Amitabh Bachchan continued, "It was he that called me to the set, when it was ready for the shot, it was he that wanted me to work in his film, I have to obey his word and dictat .. and I did just that .. so what is all the fuss about."

Earlier, during an interview with India Today, Nag Ashwin shared his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan and said he was surprised when the senior actor asked his permission to go to the restroom. "I think we were shooting, and were delayed. We were trying to catch up and he came up to me and I was trying to make an excuse to him about the delay and he's like, 'Can I just use the restroom and come?' I said, 'Why are you asking me, sir, you can do whatever you want.' So he's just he's just that great," said Nag Aswhin.

Kalki 2898 AD features Prabhas as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Disha Patani as Roxie, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin The movie also includes cameo appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. Kalki 2898 AD released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.