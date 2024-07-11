Box Office: Kalki 2898 AD Becomes Highest-Grossing Film Of Amitabh Bachchan And Kamal Haasan's Career

A poster of Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: vyajayanthimovies)

The sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD continues its successful run in theatres. The film completed two weeks in the cinemas since its release. On its 14th day, the film grossed Rs 7.5 crore in India, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 536.75 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. The producers, Vyjayanthi Films, said that the film had crossed Rs 900 crore globally on its 11th day. Now, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which grossed Rs 915 crore worldwide in 2023.

Kalki 2898 AD now ranks as the second-biggest hit for its lead star Prabhas, following SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which grossed over Rs 1788 crore worldwide in 2017. Additionally, it also becomes the highest-grossing film for veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan.

Despite experiencing a significant drop of over 75% on its second Monday, when it earned Rs 10.4 crore, the film has maintained steady collections in single digits. The decline from Tuesday to Wednesday was approximately 14%, according to Sacnilk.

Initially, Kalki 2898 AD garnered most of its revenue from the Telugu version but has now shifted focus to the Hindi market. On its 14th day, the Hindi version contributed Rs 4.75 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.7 crore. The Hindi version has grossed Rs 229.05 crore, whereas the Telugu version stands at Rs 252.1 crore. On Wednesday, the film recorded a Hindi occupancy rate of 13.81% and a Telugu occupancy rate of 18.6%.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.