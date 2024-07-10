Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 13: Prabhas' Film Records Lowest-Ever Collection Since Its Release

A still from Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD has been ruling the box office and how. Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi film has minted Rs 9 crore nett in India on Day 13 of its release, as per Sacnilk. This brings the total collection in India to Rs 529.45 crore. On Day 13, the Hindi language version led the earnings with Rs 5.75 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 2.05 crore, while Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions earned Rs 0.6 crore, Rs 0.1 crore and Rs 0.5 crore respectively. In its first week, the film collected Rs 414 crore in India, with Telugu contributing Rs 212.25 crore, Hindi Rs 162.5 crore, Tamil Rs 23.1 crore, Kannada Rs 2.8 crore and Malayalam Rs 14.2 crore.

On Monday, Vyjayanthi Films, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD, announced that the epic science-fiction film had crossed another milestone, entering the Rs 900 crore (GBOC) club, making it only the 10th Indian movie to surpass this mark.

When compared to the second Monday performances of the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films, Kalki 2898 AD earnings are notably lower. Dangal, the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history with a GBOC of Rs 2,070.3 crore, earned Rs 13.45 crore on its second Monday in 2016. In contrast, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Jawan, which rank just below Dangal in box office collections, recorded Rs 30 crore, Rs 20.3 crore, Rs 19.9 crore, and Rs 19.1 crore respectively on their second Mondays.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.