Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas' Film Becomes 10th Indian Film To Surpass Rs 900 Crore Mark

Following a strong second weekend in theatres, director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, experienced a significant drop in its daily box office earnings on its second Monday. The film had amassed a domestic nett collection of Rs 78.5 crore over the weekend, with Sunday alone contributing Rs 44.35 crore. However, on Monday, Kalki 2898 AD saw its nett collection fall to Rs 11.35 crore, a decline of over 74.41 per cent, according to Sacnilk.

When compared to the second Monday performances of the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films, Kalki 2898 AD earnings are notably lower. Dangal, the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history with a GBOC of Rs 2,070.3 crore, earned Rs 13.45 crore on its second Monday in 2016. In contrast, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Jawan, which rank just below Dangal in box office collections, recorded Rs 30 crore, Rs 20.3 crore, Rs 19.9 crore, and Rs 19.1 crore respectively on their second Mondays.

The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD outperformed the original Telugu version on Monday, earning Rs 6.5 crore compared to the Telugu version's Rs 3.5 crore. The Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film recorded earnings of Rs 70 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

The movie's 2D version had an overall occupancy rate of 23.72% in the Telugu market on Monday. Morning shows started with a 16.03 per cent occupancy, which increased to 22.69% in the afternoon and peaked at 29.13% in the evening. However, night shows saw a dip, standing at 27.02%. The 3D version recorded an overall occupancy rate of 22.11%.