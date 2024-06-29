Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Film To Enter Rs 300 Crore Club Worldwide

A poster of Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Nag Ashwin's latest offering Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, released across multiple languages on June 27. Within its initial two days in theatres, the movie grossed a remarkable ₹298.5 crore worldwide across all languages. On X (formerly Twitter), the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared that the film minted ₹298.5 crore in global box office earnings within just two days. On its opening day, the film grossed ₹191.5 crore worldwide.

However, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film experienced a significant decline in its nett box office collections on the second day. After earning ₹95.3 crore in India on its first day, the collection dropped by more than 43% on the second day, amounting to ₹54 crore.

The major dip in earnings was observed in the Telugu version of the film, where collections fell from ₹65.8 crore on the first day to ₹25.65 crore on the second day, despite a 65.02% occupancy rate in Telugu theatres on Friday. Meanwhile, the Hindi version maintained steady collections at ₹22.5 crore on both days.

Kalki 2898 AD was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. In Tamil, it earned ₹4.5 crore on day 1 and ₹3.5 crore on day 2. In Kannada, collections rose from ₹30 lakh on day 1 to ₹35 lakh on day 2. The Malayalam version grossed ₹4.4 crore over the two days, with ₹2.2 crore on day 1 and ₹2 crore on day 2. The film's combined two-day collection in India reached ₹149.3 crore nett.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.