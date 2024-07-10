Kalki 2898 AD: A Look At Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Film's Box Office Run (So Far)

A poster of the film. (courtesy: Kalki2898AD)

Kalki 2898 AD has been ruling the box office and how. The film crossed the Rs 900 mark globally in 13 days. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles, the film has been staying ahead of the competition with its collection.

Jul 10, 2024 13:38 (IST) Day 13: Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi film has minted Rs 9 crore nett, bringing the total collection in India to Rs 529.45 crore.

Jul 10, 2024 13:38 (IST) Day 12: The film had amassed a domestic nett collection of Rs 78.5 crore over the weekend, with Sunday alone contributing Rs 44.35 crore.



Jul 10, 2024 13:38 (IST) Day 11: Kalki 2898 AD crossed the Rs 900 cr mark globally.



Jul 10, 2024 13:37 (IST) Day 9: On the ninth day of its release, the Nag Ashwin directorial minted Rs 17.25 crore for all languages. With this, the film inches closer to the Rs 500 crore mark in India.



Jul 10, 2024 13:37 (IST) Day 8: Nag Ashwin's magnum opus amassed Rs 22.30 crore. Released on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD features Kamal Haasan as Supreme, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Prabhas as Bhairava, and Disha Patani as Roxie.



Jul 10, 2024 13:36 (IST) Day 7: Within its initial seven days in theatres, the movie surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark globally.



Jul 10, 2024 13:36 (IST) Day 6: Made with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD minted Rs 570 crore globally on its sixth day.



Jul 10, 2024 13:36 (IST) Day 5: The film passed the Monday test with flying colours and minted Rs 84 crore worldwide.



Jul 10, 2024 13:35 (IST) Day 4: Director Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi spectacle Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 555 crore worldwide at the box office on its opening weekend.



Jul 10, 2024 13:35 (IST) Day 3: Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD featuring superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, released in theatres on June 27 and crossed Rs 200 crore within 3 days.



Jul 10, 2024 13:35 (IST) Day 2: On its second day at the box office, the film collected an impressive Rs 54 crore.

