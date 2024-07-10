Ranveer Singh On How He Felt Seeing Pregnant Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2898 AD: 'It's Really Trippy'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh was left awestruck after watching Kalki 2898 AD starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in theatres. The actor described the experience as 'trippy', especially since Deepika's character in the film mirrors her real-life pregnancy. Recently, the actress shared a reel on Instagram capturing their reactions alongside fans' responses. She asked her followers to share their favourite parts and whether they had seen the movie yet. In the video, Ranveer can be heard saying, "It's really trippy to see a movie where her character is pregnant, and she's pregnant in real life. What's happening?"

Deepika smiled and responded, "The real review will come once we're home." She added, "I'm overwhelmed with emotions. I don't know what to feel." Captioning the video, she wrote, "What was your favourite part? Comment below. Have you watched it yet? (sic)"

Last week, the couple, accompanied by Ranveer's mother and sister, visited a multiplex in Mumbai to enjoy Nag Ashwin's directorial on the big screen. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were pictured arriving at a PVR theatre in Mumbai. They were all smiles for the cameras and waved at the shutterbugs. For the movie date, Deepika picked a white t-shirt and distressed blue denims, paired with an oversized black blazer featuring white stripes. Meanwhile, Ranveer chose an all-black outfit.

After watching the film, Ranveer Singh applauded the actress' performance in the film. He also praised Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Ranveer shared a poster of the film on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Kalki 2898 - a grand cinematic spectacle. That's what big screen cinema is all about! An unprecedented level of finesse in technical execution. The very best in Indian cinema. Congrats to Nag sir and team."

He added, "Rebel star rocks! Ulaganayagan is forever supreme! And if you are a die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan like me, you just can't miss this. As for my baby, you elevate every moment with your grace & dignity. Such poignancy, such poetry, such power. You are beyond compare. I love you."

ICYDK: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actress' delivery is due in September 2024.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.