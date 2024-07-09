Ranveer Singh Shares A Gratitude Note Ahead Of Welcoming First Child: 'Life Begins Anew This Year'

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh turned a year older on July 6. Recently, the actor shared a gratitude note on his Instagram stories. He thanked all those, especially fans who wished him on his special day. In his note, Ranveer also shared how blessed he feels as he and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone will become parents soon. "Thank you all for your birthday messages. I'll be replying to you all personally. Life begins anew this year. I am heading into 'Act Two' with a heart full of gratitude. Best wishes and all my love, Ranveer," the actor wrote.

Last week, Deepika Padukone hosted a special screening of her blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and their family members. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were pictured arriving at a PVR theatre in Mumbai. They were all smiles for the cameras and waved at the shutterbugs. For the movie date, Deepika picked a white t-shirt and distressed blue denims, paired with an oversized black blazer featuring white stripes. Meanwhile, Ranveer chose an all-black outfit.

ICYDK: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actress' delivery is due in September 2024.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked on films like RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and 83. They are set to reunite again for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where Deepika will portray Lady Singham alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.