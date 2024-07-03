No Points For Guessing Which Film Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Watched On Their Movie Date

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were pictured together.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of her latest offering Kalki 2898 AD. On Tuesday night, the actress hosted a special screening of her blockbuster film for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh and their family. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were pictured arriving at a PVR theatre in Mumbai. They were all smiles for the cameras and waved at the shutterbugs. For the movie date, Deepika picked a white t-shirt and distressed blue denims, paired with an oversized black blazer featuring white stripes. Meanwhile, Ranveer chose an all-black outfit.

Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, released across multiple languages on June 27. Within its initial six days in theatres, the movie grossed a remarkable Rs 531 crore worldwide across all languages, as per Sacnilk. The film minted over Rs 84 crore worldwide on its first Monday.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

ICYDK: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly five years. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actress' delivery is due in September 2024.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have worked on films like RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and 83. They are set to reunite again for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where Deepika will portray Lady Singham alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.