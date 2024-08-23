Amid Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Controversy, Old Video Of Allu Arjun Comparing Hrithik Roshan And Prabhas Goes Viral

Arshad Warsi has been making the headlines for his “joker” comment on Prabhas regarding his latest film Kalki 2898 AD. Amid this, fans have dug out an old video of superstar Allu Arjun drawing a comparison between Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas. The video, shared on Reddit, was from an event. In the clip, Allu Arjun can be heard saying, “He (Prabhas) does great fights and is number one in all. As SS Rajamouli said, ‘Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas,'”. The camera then pans towards Prabhas who is seen smiling. The clip has spread like wildfire on social media. Fans have made a bee-line to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“What's their obsession with Hrithik? It's like they're so insecure about how Hrithik looks, acts, and carries himself that they need to live in a constant state of comparison,” a fan wrote.

Defending the Bollywood actor, a user said, “Hrithik can eat Allu Arjun with his dance and acting any day.”

Comment

byu/KramerDwight from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Allu Arjun's video has resurfaced at a time when Arshad Warsi landed in a controversy for his unapologetic opinion on Prabhas. ICYDK, the Munna Bhai actor, appeared on Samdish Bhati's podcast Unfiltered by Samdish, nearly a week ago. At that time, he revealed that director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD failed to impress him. Stressing on Prabhas' character, Arshad said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)." But speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, the actor did not hesitate to express that he found Big B's performance to be “unbelievable”. Read all about it here.

Arshad Warsi will next be seen in the third instalment of Jolly LLB.