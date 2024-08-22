Explained: Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Controversy - "Joker" Comment, Reactions From Nani And Other Celebs

Arshad Warsi recently shared his take on Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which did not connect well with a section of the Internet as well as members of the film fraternity. Actor Sudheer Babu slammed Arshad Warsi for his "joker" comment. Now, Nani has also reacted to the Munna Bhai actor's comment. The Indian Express stated that at a press conference of his latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaara, Nani was asked about Arshad Warsi's comments, to which he replied, "The person that you're referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life." The Indian Express quoted the Eega star as saying, "You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter."

A little background for those who require one. Arshad Warsi appeared on Samdish Bhati's podcast Unfiltered by Samdish, where he shared that he did not like the film Kalki 2898 AD. He did praise Amitabh Bachchan's performance but added that the film's lead actor Prabhas' character was like a "joker." Arshad Warsi said on the show, "Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)... Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable."

Speaking about Prabhas, Arshad Warsi said, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata(What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)."

Sudheer Babu, slamming Arshad Warsi's comment, wrote on X, "It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas' stature is too big for comments coming from small minds."

Meanwhile, RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi represented Team Prabhas and he wrote on X, "Prabhas is the man who has given everything and will do anything to take Indian Cinema to the world audience, a Pride of our nation. We can see the jealousy on that film, on him in your eyes just because you've faded out and no one gives an eye to you. There's a limit and a way to express our opinion... Seems like you're the one that you've said about him."

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in multiple languages on June 27 and is now streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.