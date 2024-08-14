<i>Saripodhaa Sanivaaram</i> Trailer: Nani Is Twice As Nice In Vivek Athreyaa's Film

Nani, popularly known as Natural Star is stepping into a new avatar with his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The makers of the film recently dropped its trailer which shows Nani diving into the realm of a full-blown action entertainer. The film is directed by Vivek Athreyaa, who previously teamed up with Nani for Ante Sundaraniki. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a high-stakes vigilante thriller with a unique twist: the protagonist takes up arms against his enemies only on Saturdays.

Nani's intense performance is complemented by SJ Suryah, who plays the formidable antagonist, Inspector Dayaa. The tension between the hero and the villain, as hinted in the trailer, promises a gripping narrative. Priyanka Mohan will also reunite with Nani after their successful pairing in Nani's Gang Leader. The technical aspects of the trailer stand out as well. The trailer doesn't give away much about the plot.

Produced by DVV Danayya's DVV Entertainment, the same banner behind the blockbuster RRR, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is set for a grand release across multiple languages on August 29. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Sai Kumar, Aditi Balan, Abhirami, Murali Sharma and Subhalekha Sudhakar in prominent roles.