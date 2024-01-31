Rashmika Mandanna On Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda: 'He Has Supported Me Personally More Than Anyone Else'

Rashmika and Vijay in a throwback picture. (courtesy: RashmikaMandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, who was rumoured to be engaged with co-star Vijay Devarakonda this month, talked about her equation with Vijay in a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa. Rashmika told We Are Yuvaa, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it." She added that she takes Vijay's advice seriously. "I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point. This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect."

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda addressed the rumours of his engagement to Rashmika in an interview with Lifestyle Asia. "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married," Vijay Deverakonda said.

The rumours started doing the rounds when a report by News18 Telugu stated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were planning to make an announcement regarding their engagement in the second week of February.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade are rumoured to be dating. In April last year, when a report claimed that the actors were living together, the actress replied on X (earlier called Twitter), "Aiyoooo.. don't overthink it babu."

The actors have remained tight-lipped about their relationship so far. However, they often face questions about each other in shows or interviews. During the promotional events for Animal, Rashmika was on the set of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK 2. On the show, Rashmika was asked to choose between two posters - Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. When Rashmika was about to respond, Ranbir interjected, addressing Balakrishna, "Ask Rashmika, who is the better hero." Later, Rashmika was asked to call Vijay and put him on speaker.