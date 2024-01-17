Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Engagement Rumours Are 'Fake': Report

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: ZevyBs20226)

Amid ongoing rumours regarding Rashmika Mandanna's engagement to her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda, a source close to the actors has confirmed that that there is no truth in such claims. ICYDK, a recent report by News18 Telugu stated that the rumoured couple is planning to make a big announcement about them getting engaged in February soon. Talking to Hindustan Times, a source said that the duo is not planning to get engaged in the coming month. “Well, there is no truth in all such claims. They are not at all planning to go public with their romance, or planning to take their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings,” said the source.

“They are very private people. They have not gone public with their romance till now, leaving behind some hints making people wonder about their bond. The claim about them going for a big revelation and then getting engagement is fake because that is so unlike their personalities," the source further added.

Even though the two stars have never admitted to being in a relationship, they are often subjected to questions about each other in shows and interviews. During the promotional events for her latest film Animal, Rashmika was on the set of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK 2. On the show, Rashmika wasasked to choose between two posters – Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Just as Rashmika was about to respond, Ranbir interjected, addressing Balakrishna, "Ask Rashmika, who is the better hero." Later, Rashmika was asked to call Vijay and put him on speaker.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have acted together in hits such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.