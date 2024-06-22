SS Rajamouli On New Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: 'Still Stuck On Kamal Haasan Sir's Look'

A still from Kalki 2898 AD trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD released a brand new trailer of the film on Friday night. A day later, filmmaker SS Rajamouli gave a shout out to Nag Ashwin's film. Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. The RRR director wrote this about the film's trailer on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Power packed trailer it is...It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. Amitabh ji, Darling (Prabhas) and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing." About Kamal Haasan's almost unrecognisable appearance in the trailer, SS Rajamouli wrote, "I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always. Nagi... can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th."

SS Rajamouli has worked with Prabhas in the blockbuster Baahubali series of films. This is what SS Rajamouli wrote about Kalki 2898 AD trailer:

Power packed trailer it is... https://t.co/WunNn92TJF It sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS.



Amitabh ji, Darling and Deepika's characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing. I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always ... — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 22, 2024

ICYMI, check out the new trailer here:

Kalki 2898 - AD has been directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 27.