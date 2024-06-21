Kalki 2898 AD: A Group Pic Of 'Greats' Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan And Prabhas

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

A new day, a new Kalki 2898 AD post, shared by Amitabh Bachchan. On Wednesday, the cast of the sci-fi mythological film, including Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, attended a pre-release event hosted by Rana Daggubati in Mumbai. Disha Patani was MIA from the event. Producers Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies were also present. On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan shared an image from the event on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the picture, we can spot mom-to-be Deepika seated on a chair. We can also spot Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Big B, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt standing behind her. The note attached to the snap read, "Abhi tak nasha utra nahi ! [The intoxication hasn't gone away yet!] KALKI !!!”

T 5048 - अभी तक नशा उतरा नहीं ! KALKI !!! pic.twitter.com/mSSTZtpWOW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the same picture on Instagram with the caption, “In .. IN, the company of Greats. Kalki. Simply intoxicating!” Reacting to his post, actress Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “What a beautiful picture, my heart is so full.”

In one of the widely circulated videos from the event, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen greeting producer Ashwini Dutt by touching his feet. Humbled by the gesture, Ashwini Dutt is also seen bowing to touch the actor's feet.

Check out the video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram below:

Ashwini Dutt has also spoken about Amitabh Bachchan's feet-touching. In a note on X, he wrote, “Nothing is higher or taller than the invincible Shri Amitabh ji... Such moments from yesterday's event are quite unexpected and shockingly puzzling. His utmost love for me must have pushed him to do what he did. I reciprocate to Shri Amitabh ji's gesture in humility with his highest sense of magnanimity. Amitabh ji is a valorous warrior of Indian cinema beyond time and the tallest of all the rows of Himalayas. (sic)”

Ashwini Dutt continued, “Few moments in life are sacred emblems of eternal bond and such was his gesture of purity yesterday. I do, solemnly, salute to his ultimate exhibition of ethereal touch! Kudos to Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji - the legend of all centuries!”

Falling short of words @SrBachchan sir ???? pic.twitter.com/UpzkTcvRIg — Chalasani Aswini Dutt (@AshwiniDuttCh) June 20, 2024

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit the big screens on June 27.