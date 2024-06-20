A Baahubali Of A Reunion For Prabhas And Rana Daggubati At Kalki 2898 AD Event

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati pictured together at the event.

The Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai was a starry affair. Besides the film's stellar cast, Rana Daggubati was also present at the event. He was the host for the pre-release event attended by Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The event also had a Baahubali reunion for Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. The duo worked together in SS Rajamouli's smash hit Baahubali series, in which Prabhas played the titular role and Rana Daggubati starred as Bhallaladeva.

Check out the photo of Rana Daggubati and Prabhas from the Kalki 2898 AD event here:

Besides Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the Baahubali series of films featured Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. The film not only won the hearts of Indian audiences, it was equally adept at performing well in the international arena and it premiered at international film fests like - the British Film Institute and the Moscow International Film Festival.

The Baahubali series, originally made in Telugu, was distributed in Hindi by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The second installment of the film garnered three National Awards. It received National Film Awards for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Special Effects and Best Stunt Choreographer.

Baahubali: The Conclusion was the second installment of the 2015 super hit Baahubali: The Beginning. It was the first Telugu film to get a worldwide release in Hindi. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened in 2017, became the biggest hit of the year.