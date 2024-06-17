ICYMI, Vignesh Shivan's Adorable Post For Sons Uyir And Ulag - 'My Dear Baahubali 1 & 2'

Vignesh Shivan shared this image. (courtesy: VigneshShivan )

Vignesh Shivan's latest Instagram post is the cutest thing online. On Sunday, the filmmaker celebrated Father's Day by sharing pictures of his twin sons - Uyir and Ulag. The upload featured a Baahubali twist. Wondering how? In the images, Vignesh recreated the scene in which Ramya Krishna's character Sivagami holds Mahendra Baahubali above the water. In his caption, Vignesh tagged his wife, actress Nayanthara, and wrote, “My dear Baahubali 1 & 2 cos of U 2 it's a Happy Father's Day life with U boys is soo sooo amazingly satisfying love you my uyir & ulag.” Reacting to the post actress Shweta Konnur Menon aka Malavika wrote, “Love this pic!”

To wish Vignesh Shivan on Father's Day, Nayanthara uploaded a special video on Instagram. The clip featured the family of four spending quality time together. The side note read, “Happy Father's Day to the Bessssssttttt Appa in the world our whole world revolves around you You are our EVERYTHING Your unconditional LOVE for Us & all that you do for us means everything. We are blessed to be yours We love you sooooooo much Appaaaaaaaa - UYIR n ULAG.”

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara never miss a chance to shower love on their adorable kids. A few weeks ago, the family jetted off to Hong Kong, where they visited Disneyland. Sharing pictures from the memorable day, Vignesh wrote, “Came here 12 years back , with slippers & 1000 rupees in hand for asking permission for Poda podi shooting to get here with my lovely babies my family felt sweet , emotional & satisfying.”

Before that, on Mother's Day, Vignesh Shivan dropped a video featuring Nayanthara, Uyir, and Ulag. We bet after watching the video, you can't help but say “awww.” The side note read, “On a scale of 10 you are a 99 when it comes to being a mother ! Happy Mother's Day ! Will say it again & again ! You are the bestestestestestestest my uyir ulagam.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in Chennai in 2022. The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in the same year.